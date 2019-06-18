Tanzania Government in fundraising drive for Taifa Stars

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. As the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals loom, the government has stepped up efforts to secure funds for the national soccer team, Taifa Stars.

The minister responsible for sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, said yesterday that they were looking at raising Sh1 billion during a special fundraising event to be held in the city on Friday.

If raised, the funds will facilitate the team’s preparations for the finals, and also be used to pay the players’ bonuses, according to him.

Taifa Stars are now camping in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of the finals scheduled for June 21 to July 19.

The minister said that the government was committed to the promotion of sports and that the onus was now on Taifa Stars to perform to expectation in Egypt.

“I think if the boys focus on their strength, we have a very good team than can beat anyone at the Afcon finals in Egypt,” he said.

The minister appealed to firms and individuals for support for the team.

“We would like to see firms and individuals join hands with the government in this drive,” he added.

He asked those wishing to support the team to do so through account number 0111010009781 of the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) Sports Development Fund, CRDB Bank 01J1019956700 (Tanzania Football Federation).

“Our expectation is that our team’s rise into a football powerhouse after years of living in the shadows is actually beginning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taifa Stars came from behind to hold Zimbabwe to a 1-1 draw in their final warm-up match in Egypt on Sunday night.

Team captain Mbwana Samatta scored an equaliser for Amunike’s men at the El Sekka El Hadid Stadium.