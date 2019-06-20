Football stakeholders raise Sh370m for Taifa Stars

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Football stakeholders in the country today raised Sh370 for the national team Taifa Stars at fundraising gala held at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The event which was graced by Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan was organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports.

The gala was organised to raise funds to boost the morale of Taifa Stars players who are now in Cairo, Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals 2019.

On the occasion, Vice President bought a Taifa Stars jersey for Sh5 million.

Ms Hassan said the amount of money raised shows how football stakeholders in the country love their team and called them to continue to contributing to the national cause.

“It is a good to start ahead of reaching our target. I thank all who have donated for the team despite the fact that there are still companies and stakeholders who are yet to respond, we hope they will do so,” said the Vice President.

Taifa Stars who are pooled together with Senegal, Algeria and Kenya kick off their campaign on Sunday against the fancied Senegalese led.