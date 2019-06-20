By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Capital City residents will be gazing at the Jumhuri Stadium on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 where the Parliament’s (Bunge) Sports Club will be battling it out with NMB Bank.

The whole day will be full of events, with a fun run starting as early as 6:00AM, NMB’s Central Zone Manager, Msolo Mlozi, said on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was speaking during an event to handover sports jersey to the Bunge Sports Club manager, Mr Peter Kadutu.

The fun run will be followed by other sports like netball, a tug of war (a sport type whereby two teams pull on opposite end of the rope) and basketball.

The key event in the bonanza will be a soccer encounter which, Mlozi said, will be for the bank to win.

“We will silence the lawmakers and they know it,” he said.

But Mr Kadutu, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ulyankulu in Tabora on the ruling party’s ticket, said if history has anything to go by, then the bankers can only expect nothing more than ‘another beating’.

“We will win by all means. We have been winning every year and this time around, we will do it again,” he said boastfully.

He said though some MPs have left for Cairo, Egypt as cheerleading group for Taifa Stars’ African Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaigns, the lawmakers were still fit and ready to silence the bankers.

“In fact, the Cairo trip left with only two players. The entire squad is here…You have brought the trophy and you will leave it here,” he said.

The bonanza, according to Mlozi, is part of the bank’s efforts in giving back part of its profits to the community in which it does business.

From its last year’s profit, NMB is giving out a total of Sh1 billion to community-based projects, including financing activities that seek to improve education, health, promoting financial literacy and entrepreneurship as well as health living through sports.