Renard’s Morocco sink Ivory Coast again at Cup of Nations

Cairo. Morocco coach Herve Renard masterminded another victory over his former team Cote d’Ivoire on Friday as a 1-0 win sent the north Africans through to the last 16 in Egypt.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s superb first-half goal in Cairo earned Renard and Morocco a third win in a row over an Ivorian side he coached to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2015.

After ending Cote d’Ivoire’s involvement at the 2017 edition and qualifying for last year’s World Cup at their expense, Morocco again got the better of their west African opponents in a meeting of the top two sides in Group D.

Morocco need a point in their final game against South Africa to be assured of top spot, although Cote d’Ivoire will likely still join them in the knockout rounds as runners-up with a match to come against underdogs Namibia.

“Our first goal is go further than we did in 2017,” said Renard, whose Morocco lost to Egypt in the quarter-finals two years ago.

“We are potentially stronger now but we need to keep the same state of mind. If we reach our goal we’ll see what we can do. There’s still a long way to go and it’s going to be a difficult competition for everyone.”

Jonathan Kodjia struck the winner in Cote d’Ivoire’s opening 1-0 win over South Africa and the rangy Aston Villa forward nearly struck inside the first minute, connecting with Serge Aurier’s flighted cross only for Romain Saiss to brilliantly head over from under his own bar.