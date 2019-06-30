Maumau take lead in Ryder Cup golf series event in Arusha

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Maumau golfers take early lead in the Ryder Cup after beating Lugalo’s Breakfast 4-1 in encounters held at Kili Golf and Arusha Gynmkhana courses in Arusha Region.

The two teams featuring at the event are both based in Dar es Salaam City. The two teams are formed by golfers of various nationalities including Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Ryder Cup spokesman Fredy Laizer said the event, which is held annually, is aimed at sharpening the skills of the golfers from the two clubs. During the event, stakeholders also discussed about development of the game in the country.

The competition, which has gained popularity, was established two years ago, in a move to develop golf in Tanzania.

“This time, members opted to stage it in Arusha Region. It was a thrilling event,” said Laizer.

He said the winner of the competition will take away a trophy while the winners in the individual category will be awarded gold medals and their runners up would be awarded silver medals.

Lugalo Breakfast club skipper Martin Warioba congratulated their opponents for winning the first event, saying his side was optimistic that they would bounce back in the next two events of the series.

“We made mistakes and allowed our counterparts to shine. We did not have the best day in the first event.

Despite the fact that it is a tough event, we will rectify our mistakes and overshadow our opponents in the next two events,” said Warioba.

He said his players are very strong and believe they will retain their best standard before the climaxes.