TSA commends Motisun for world event support

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has commended the Motisun Group for supporting them financially ahead of the World Swimming Championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea, from July 18 to 28.

The firm has given $2,000 that will cover the cost of two swimmers out four who will compete in the World swimming championships.

TSA secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said yesterday that Motisun Group have proved that they are real sports stakeholders and their support has inspired the swimmers.

Inviolata said many firms are focusing on supporting football because of its popularity, forgetting that there are indoor games like swimming that needs their boost.

“We real appreciate the support. It has encouraged the swimming communities and inspired the swimmers to do their best while in Gwangju,” said Inviolata.

Sayona Drinks Limited Group General Manager Nitin Menon said they have decided to support the association, aiming to reduce the burden and called on other firms to support them. Menon said Sayona Drinks Limited is part of the firm owned by Motisun Group and feels proud to be stakeholders who support sports development.

Tanzania will send four swimmers ahead of the event which will also see swimmers from different parts of the world. The four swimmers are Hilal Hemed and Collins Saliboko, who will battle it out in men’s events while Sylvia Caloiaro and Shivani Bhatt will wage their battles in women’s competitions.