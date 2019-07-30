Golfer eyes more titles after Monthly Mug victory

Over 40 golfers from three clubs – Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Lugalo and Mufindi – competed in the July Monthly Mug tournament at the Mufindi Club course, Iringa

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Mufindi Club’s Agustino Ndembe believes he can win more top golf’s prizes after snatching the July Monthly Mug golf tournament title.

Ndembe claimed the title after posting 72 strokes, beating his closest challenger Michael Mtweve by two strokes in an 18-hole event at Mufindi Golf Club course on Sunday. “I am delighted to win this year’s tournament. It wasn’t easy at all, but I managed to keep my composure and achieve this,” he said after the championship.

But the best score of the tournament came from Division-B, whose winner Ilifasi Mbilinyi returned 69 strokes while the runner up David Ngolongo netted 70.

“I played really good golf today and everything was just going right for me on the course,” a delighted Mbilinyi said.

“I always feel comfortable playing on this course because its greens are perfect and holding well,” Mbilinyi, also a member of the Mufindi Club, added.

Mussa Ndazi triumphed in Division-C after carding 72 strokes while Doto Kitunusa finished second with 79.

“It’s my belief that I will perform even better in the forthcoming tournaments,” said Ndazi. The Ladies Division title went to Roze Nyenza, who fired 73 net strokes.

“I am happy with my performance today (Sunday). It was tough finishing at the top because the event featured a host of top players,” she said during the prize-giving ceremony.

“My victory is a clear statement to other golfers as we prepare for the forthcoming domestic and international competitions. I am optimistic that I will improve my game and win more titles.”

She added: “I am used to playing on this course and I wish all other tournaments were hosted here. Its greens are perfect and holding well besides being fast, which is good for me.”