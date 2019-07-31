Dar City hockey team too good for hapless Makongo

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar City hockey team had little mercy on Makongo Secondary as they trounced them 10-0 in a one-sided friendly match at the JMK Youth Park yesterday.

Dar City stamped their authority in the game right from the first whistle.

It took them five minutes to break the deadlock through their experienced striker Musa Suleiman, who cleverly slammed home a John Ally pass.

Suleiman came into the picture again in four minutes later, this time off a John Ally pass.

In the 10th minute, Suleiman, who was like a thorn in the flesh for Makongo defenders, made it 3-0 for Dar City.

He outwitted Makongo defenders before easily firing the ball home to the delight of Dar City fans.

Dar City goal festival did not end up there, as in the 12th minute, Ally scored the fourth goal after a one-two touch with Paulo Mwita.

Suleiman scored the fifth goal six minutes later before Mwita stretched their lead in the 20th minute after capitalising on their opponents’ defensive blunders

Dar City were leading 6-0 at the end of first half.

The second half saw Dar City coming strongly again with Juma, Ally and Mwita constantly threatening Makongo goal.

It came as no surprise when Suleiman made it 7-7-0. Mwita scored two more goals for his team a few minutes.

Suleiman hit a final pin on Makongo’s coffin deep into injury time after he was set up by Ally.