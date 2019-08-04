Morale boost as NMB Bank donates kits to TPDF

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prominent runners will represent the team Tanzania in the East Africa Community Military Games to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 11.

The runners include Emmanuel Giniki, Joseph Panga, Faraja Damas, Marco Sylvester, Mohamed Ambua and Fabiano Joseph.

The others are Magdalena Shauri, Sicilia Ginoka, Asha Samwi, Mayselina Ambua, ,Amina Mgoo and Grace Charles. The runners, who are in residential camp in Arusha, will feature in cross country competitions. Apart from athletics, the team will also compete in football and basketball in men while women in netball and basketball.

The team was yesterday given sports gear worth Sh15 million by NMB Bank Plc to be used in the competitions.

Speaking after receiving the kits, the vice chairman of the organising committee of team Tanzania, Brigadier General David Mallugu, said the support by NMB Bank has boosted the athletes’ morale and he believes they will do their best.

Mallugu said the other athletes are camping at Mapinga in Bagamoyo District gearing up for the competitions.

NMB Bank’s Consumer Banking and Retail Sales head Omari Mtiga said they were committed to the sports development in the country and challenged the team’s athletes to fight hard and win the competitions.