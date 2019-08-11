Tanzanite play Zambia in Cosafa U-20 final duel today

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National U-20 women’s soccer team, The Tanzanite, today play against Zambia in the Cosafa final at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The match will start at 11am and The Tanzanite head coach, Bakari Shime, is optimistic that his side will win the encounter. He said assured Tanzanians that they would not repeat mistakes made in the Groups Stage encounter during which they lost 2-1.

He said they have trained well and he believes this will help the team to win the title.

“It is challenging task as we are facing a tough side in the competition. We have lost three previous encounters involving our teams. It is our opportunity to win this match despite the fact that we have only been invited and compete for the first time,” said Shime.

The two teams claimed they deserved victories in their Last 4 clashes at the Gelvandale Stadium. Zambia defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 with the only goal of the game scored after 30 minutes by Mary Mambwe. In a game of few chances, Zambia created the best of them and were able to hold on for their victory to seal the final place. They will meet East African guest nation Tanzania, who stunned hosts South Africa with a 2-0 victory later in the day.