Cosota statement puts Prof Jay and PFunk on collision course

By The Citizen reporter

Dar es Salaam. It is a feud that caused friction between rapper Prof Jay and Uganda’s Chameleon after the latter sampled Prof Jay’s ‘Nikusaidieje’ beats almost a decade ago but now it is threatening to explode afresh, this time between Prof Jay and his Producer PFunk.

This is after Copyright Society of Tanzania ( Cosota) in their briefing to the Parliamentary committee stated that the rapper was paid Sh100 million by Jose Chameleon after Cosota’s intervention.

“Cosota you came to Parliament and told a lie that I was paid Sh100 million, the truth is that I was never paid a single cent, It was PFunk aka Majani who was paid. Put your record straight,” wrote the rapper turned Legislator.

Prof Jay elicited a lengthy reply from the Producer who accused him of politicizing the whole thing even when he was aware that it was him (PFunk) who composed the beats to the song.

“ Is this politics @Profjay or? MP does it really pain you when I get my right? I composed the work, I struggled with the case without any of your support, I was stressed for three years…. Isn’t this being greedy,” wrote the producer.

Those who wrote in reply to PFunk’s post blamed him for not understanding the legislator saying that all Prof Jay was trying to do was to set the records straight.