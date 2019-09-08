Ukonga Hitmen too good for JK Ballers

In the second quarter, JK Ballers were a more aggressive side, but their efforts could not stop well-drilled Ukonga from winning the game

By Thomas Ng'itu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ukonga Hitmen beat JK Ballers 107-74 in an exciting Sprite Bball King Championship match at the Don Bosco court yesterday.

Ukonga started strongly and won the first quarter 29-16.

In the second quarter, JK Ballers were a more aggressive side, commanding the proceedings with swift but accurate passes.

They took the quarter 20-19.