Ukonga Hitmen too good for JK Ballers

Sunday September 8 2019

 

By Thomas Ng'itu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ukonga Hitmen beat JK Ballers 107-74 in an exciting Sprite Bball King Championship match at the Don Bosco court yesterday.

Ukonga started strongly and won the first quarter 29-16.

In the second quarter, JK Ballers were a more aggressive side, commanding the proceedings with swift but accurate passes.

They took the quarter 20-19.

However, their efforts could not stop the well-drilled and fast-moving Ukonga from winning the last two quarters 28-21 and 31-17.

