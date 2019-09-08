Ukonga Hitmen too good for JK Ballers
Sunday September 8 2019
Dar es Salaam. Ukonga Hitmen beat JK Ballers 107-74 in an exciting Sprite Bball King Championship match at the Don Bosco court yesterday.
Ukonga started strongly and won the first quarter 29-16.
In the second quarter, JK Ballers were a more aggressive side, commanding the proceedings with swift but accurate passes.
They took the quarter 20-19.
However, their efforts could not stop the well-drilled and fast-moving Ukonga from winning the last two quarters 28-21 and 31-17.