Simba end bad run against Kagera Sugar with 3-0 win

By MajutoOmary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending Champions today ended their bad run against Kagera Sugar FC that stretches to May 2018 with a three-goal win at the Kaitaba Stadium, Kagera.

Two goals scored by marksman Meddie Kagere on either side of Mohamed Hussein’s strike were enough to earn Simba all the three points at the Vodacom Premier League with a 3-0 victory.

Kagere scored in the fifth after a good cross from winger Deo Kanda on the right flank before scoring the second in the 78th through a penalty after Miraj Athuman was brought down inside the area.

Mohammed Hussein had doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 34th minute following swift footed move and a back heel pass from Meddie Kagere to beat the hapless Kagera goalie.

Kagera Sugar created several scoring chances in the encounter, but strikers, Yusuf Mhilu, Awesu Awesu squandered all the opportunities.

The victory puts the Msimbazi Street giants at the top the league standing with nine points, Kagera Sugar on the other hand drop to the second position with the same number of points courtesy of goal difference.

Prior to this game Simba had failed to record victory against the sugar millers on three straight occasions including at the National Stadium on the day when they were coronated as Champions of the 2018 season

This year on April 4 at the Kaitaba Stadium, Kagera Sugar won 2-1 and later in the second leg played on May 10,Kagera Sugar won 1-0 at the Uhuru Stadium.