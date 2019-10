Young Africans now have three points from the same number games, nine points adrift of their traditional foes Simba

By Yohana Challe and Imani Makongoro The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A controversial goal by Abdulaziz Makame condemned Coastal Union to a 1-0 defeat in the Mainland Premier League match today.

Makame scored the goal in the 51st minute at the Uhuru Stadium to give the Jangwani Street giants their first win of the season.