By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei is the new women's world marathon record holder.

Kosgei achieved the feat when she clocked 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds during Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

Her feat saw here ease Britain's Paula Radcliffe time of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.

It is also a course record also erasing Radcliffe's time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.