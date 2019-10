Cherono won the hotly contested race in a sprint finishing clocking two hours, 05 minutes and 42 seconds on Sunday.

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono is the new Chicago Marathon champion.

Cherono won the hotly contested race in a sprint finishing clocking two hours, 05 minutes and 45 seconds on Sunday.

Cherono, who won Boston Marathon in April, beat Ethiopians Defene Debela and Asefa Mengstu to second and third places in 2:05:46 and 2:05:48 respectively.

Another Kenyan Bedan Karoki settled for fourth in 2:05:53.