3 Bluefins swimmers score high in open event

Dar es Salaam. Three swimmers from a promising swimming club in the country, Bluefins, have been ranked high in the individuals’ score of the national open championship.

According to the results released by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), the swimmers include Aminaz Kachra and Isaac Mukani, who are both aged 10, dominated the women’s and men’s categories respectively. Also on the list is Aaron Akwenda, who shone for the swimmers aged over 15.

Aminaz scored 160 points, Mukani (152) and Akwenda (130) to win overall gold trophies in their age category during the event organised by TSA.

Also, Lina Goyayi who scored 132 points and Filbertha Demello with 104 points, both aged 10, won silver and bronze overall trophies respectively.

Swimmer Austin Okore from the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) won a silver trophy after scoring 116 points while Taliss-IST swimmers Franco Du Plessis and Khairaan Chunara each won bronze-trophies.

The competition also saw other five swimmers who won gold- trophies in their age category. They are Sydney Hardeman of Taliss-IST who scored 156 points and followed by Sophia Latiff with 140 points. There is also Linnet Laizer of FK Blue Marlins, who scored 114 points. Other swimmers who won gold trophies are Romeo Mihaly (Champion Rise), Maia Tumiotto (DSC), Judah Miller (Mwanza) and Sylvia Caloiaro of Taliss-IST. Speaking with The Citizen, the club founder and head coach, Rahim Alidina, commended the swimmers for the best show in the championship.

Advertisement