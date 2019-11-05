National Sports Council (NSC) warns sports bodies

Tanzania Amateur Netball Association and Tanzania Basketball Federation are sports bodies that risk incurring the National Sports Council’s wrath

Dar es Salaam. The National Sports Council (NSC) intends to dissolve 15 sports associations and federations for failure to comply with its condition to attain legal status.

The sports bodies include Amateur Boxing Coaches Association (ABCA) and Tanzania Women Sports Association (TAES), according to the NSC chairman, Leodgar Tenga.

Other 37 federations that have failed to adhere to some of the rules governing sports in the country, have to do so now or risk missing out on financial support from the government and other international bodies.

Speaking to reporters Tanzania Amateur Netball Association and Tanzania Basketball Federation are sports bodies that risk incurring the National Sports Council’s wrathyesterday, Tenga named the other sports bodies the NSC plans to dissolve as pool, physical education, karate and badminton associations.

“The affected federations are not allowed to do any activity until they do what is required. They have been warned several times,” he said.

Others are athletics coaches, canoe, weightlifting, scrabble, shooting, rugby, jump rope, amateur boxing coaches and basketball coaches associations. Elaborating, Tenga said such associations have no offices and bank accounts, do not organise competitions.

Advertisement

He said only 18 associations have complied with the country’s supreme sports body to have legal status.

He named the sports bodies as Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC), Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Athletics Tanzania (AT) and Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA).

Others are Professional Boxing Commission (TPBRC), Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), Soccer Players Union of Tanzania (Sputanza) and Tanzania Wushu Association (Wushu).

Also on the list are Baseball and Softball Tanzania (TaBSA), Tanzania Women’s Football Association (TWFA), Special Olympics Tanzania SOT), TAD, Tanzania Cycling Association (TCA), Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), AAT and Taekwon Do Association.

Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta) and Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) have also been given a three-month ultimatum to address their shortcomings or risk incurring the NSC’s wrath.