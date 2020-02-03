Cycling body goes to polls Saturday

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. New leaders for the Arusha Regional Cycling Association (ARCA) will be elected on Saturday, it has been revealed.

Speaking to journalists here over the weekend, the association’s deputy secretary general, Juma Njiku, said the polls will be preceded by a 60-kilometre cycling race.

“The race will involve both male and female cyclists,” Njiku said.

Over 50 cyclists are expected to compete in the event.

According to him, the election will be supervised by officials from the National Sports (NSC), a move done to ensure the exercise is properly done to get the suitable leaders.

Kingu said the cycling body was in dire need for officials who will take the game to another level.

“Incumbent ARCA leaders have been in office for too long. We need a new blood to develop cycling and make it an important sport”, he pointed out.

He added, nevertheless, that the association was facing an acute shortage of funds to execute a host of its activities.

One of the challenges for the new leaders would be to identify the potential sponsors, who can render any valuable support, especially funds.