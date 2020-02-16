Simba maintain winning run

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Simba have widened the point gap in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier League after beating Lipuli FC 1-0 yesterday at the Samora Stadium in Iringa Region.

The victory means Simba have so far collected 56 points from 22 matches, widening a 12 point gap against the second placed Azam FC who lost 2-1 to Coastal Union at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

Before the Yanga-Prison match results at the National Stadium yesterday night, Simba managed to have an 18 point gap against their traditional rivals.

Team captain John Bocco’s goal was enough to seal victory for the Msimbazi Street giants.

Bocco scored in the 23rd after being set clear by Francis Kahata before pressing the ball to left of Lipuli’s goalkeeper, Deogratius Munish.

Lipuli made several attacks to Simba’s goal mouth, but Simba Ivorian defender Serge Pascal Wawa and Kennedy Juma stood firm to clear all dangers.

Bocco said the match was very tough and that Lipuli played well despite the loss. “We are happy to register victory in the encounter. It was challenging as Lipuli also targeted victory in order to improve their position in the league standings,” said Bocco. Meanwhile, Coastal Union of Tanga Region have recorded a 2-1 victory against Azam FC at the Uhuru Stadium.

Coastal Union goals were scored by Ayoub Lyanga in the 37th and later Mudathir Saidi scored the second goal in the 64th. Azam FC’s goal was scored by Obrey Chirwa in the 90th.

At the Kaitaba Stadium, Kagera Sugar won 2-0 against Mbao FC in a thrilling encounter. Kagera’s goals were scored by Geofrey Mwashiuya in the eigth and Yusuph Mhilu in the 31st.

At the Mabatini ground, Ruvu Shooting won 1-0 against Mbeya City. Ruvu Shooting’s goal was scored by Fully Maganga in the 50th while Biashara Mara United won 1-0 against Alliance.