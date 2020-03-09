Sloppy fielding irks national cricket coach

The national senior cricket team, now shaping up in Dar es Salaam, leaves for Zimbabwe on Saturday for a month-long training camp ahead of the ICC Africa Region T20 qualifiers

By Suleiman Ally Jongo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Coach Steve Tikolo has admitted that the national senior cricket team’s fielding, especially catching, has not been up to the mark.

The team’s fielding has been an area of concern during their warm-ups ahead of the ICC Africa Region T20 qualifiers.

Tikolo’s boys, now camping at Muhimbili Cricket Academy, dropped many catches during a special friendly match on Saturday.

Team ‘A’ beat team ‘B’ by two runs in a T20 match at the Annadil Burhani ground in the city.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Tikolo said one of his sides dropped five catches, which, he noted, is ‘unacceptable.’

“Our catching, especially our closing catching behind the stumps off pace has not been up to the scratch as far as Saturday’s game is concerned,” the Kenyan coach said.

However, the coach, who took charge of the national team two or so months ago, insisted that his team is working hard to improve.

“We are working hard to improve and I am sure we’ll only get better from here,” he said.

Tikolo said he had expected to see the score approaching to at least 140 runs in Saturday’s warm-up, but were as low as 100 runs.

“The team have to be sharp in batting, bawling and fielding if they are to shine in competitive games,” said former Uganda’s Cricket Cranes head insisted.

Earlier this year, the coach unveiled a 22-member provision squad for the ICC Africa Region qualifiers.

Eighteen of them are expected to leave for Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday for a series of international friendly matches, according to Tikolo.

While in Zimbabwe, they will face Rhinos – a Zimbabwean Premier League outfit – in one of their friendlies.

“We will play six international friendly matches in Zimbabwe,” said Tikolo.

They will also likely take on Nigeria’s cricket team during their tour of Zimbabwe.

The Nigerians are also expected to camp in Zimbabwe ahead of the Africa Region qualifiers.

A game against the Western African team would give Tikolo’s boys an ideal warm ahead of the qualifiers.

Nigeria is one of best cricket-playing nations in Africa.

The national team is scheduled to return home next month heading to South Africa on April 24.