Morrison glows as Yanga down Simba

Dar es Salaam. Resurgent Young Africans won the battle of the titans with a 1-0 win over their arch-rivals Simba yesterday.

The match, which was the 104th derby between Tanzania’s football heavyweights, attracted a host of dignitaries led by President John Magufuli. Also present were the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president, Ahmad Ahmad and the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe.

Striker Bernard Morrison was the hero of the day as his superb free kick gave goalkeeper Aishi Manula no chance at the National Stadium.

Morrison scored the match-winner in the 44th minute to give Yanga the victory they needed to move one step up the ladder.

They now sit third in the Mainland Premier League table with 50 points from 25 games, two points ahead of fourth-placed Namungo.

Despite the defeat, Simba remain on course to retain the league title, having opened up a 17-point gap between them and second-placed Azam FC.

The Msimbazi Reds have accumulated 68 points from 27 matches, followed by Azam on 51 points from 27 outings. Yanga, who were impressive in yesterday’s clash, are a distance third on 50 points, although they have one match in hand.

Yesterday’s derby started at a cracking pace with both teams pressing upfront in turn in search of the match-opener.

In the 11th minute, Yanga striker Ditram Nchimbi ought to have broken the deadlock when his shot narrowly missed the target. A few minutes later, the Jangwani Street giants survived a scare when Meddie Kagere’s sizzling shot hit the crossbar.