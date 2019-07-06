Anadir Burhani labour to ease past Zanzibar’s KMKM

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz. bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Anadir Burhani hockey team laboured to notch up a 3-2 win against Zanzibar’s KMKM in an exciting friendly match at the Burhani ground in Tanga on Thursday evening.

The match, organised by Tanga Stars with a view to promoting the sport in the region, served as a beneficial warm-up for the two outfits ahead of major domestic and East Africa competitions

It was not an easy victory for the winners, who were forced to fight tooth and nail to beat hard fighting KMKM.

Anadir Burhani were the first to open a goal account barely six minutes from the start through Mustapha Juzar.

Juzar capitalised on a cheeky cross from Deep Vaja from the left flank to send Anadir Burhani’s fans into wild celebrations.

After conceding the goal, KMKM regrouped and launched a series of assaults, which paid off in the eighth minute when Hafidhi Abdalah netted the equaliser.

Abdalah, a household name in the Zanzibar hockey fraternity, took full advantage of a mix-up by the Anadir Burhani defenders to slot the ball home.

Inspired by the goal, the Zanzibar boys took command of the game, giving Anadir Burhani players a run for their money.

It came as no surprise when they went two up in the 12th minute.

It was Abdalah again who registered his name on the score sheet, this time completing a pass from Issa Juma with a tricky shot.

However, Anadir Burhuani, who did not look to be at their best, levelled the score a few minutes before halftime.

Muna Muksadam’s solo play culminated into a stupendous goal for a 2-2 breather draw.

They fluffed two clear chances in the 45th and 50th minutes, the culprit being Mufadal Juzer as they pressed for another goal.

Eventually, Anadir Burhani netted the third goal in the 57th minute through Mufadar Juzer.

It was a redeeming goal for Juzer who had fluffed two chances earlier.