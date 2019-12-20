Arsenal appoints Mikel Arteta head coach

Mikel Arteta signs a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

By AFP

Mikel Arteta has been appointed head coach of English Premier League side Arsenal meaning a return to the club he played more than 100 games for.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, signed a three-and-a-half year contract and ends a three-year stay as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

He replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

"We're delighted to announce Mikel Arteta is joining the club as our head coach on Sunday," read an Arsenal statement.