Bayern Munich Wins Champions League

On August 23, 2020, Bayern Munich claimed the UEFA Champions League cup for the sixth time after beating PSG 1-0 in Lisbon. The European cup win marked a fantastic finish for the German football powerhouse, leaving their opponents in search of this highly coveted trophy. Bayern’s win also marked their second treble ever, having won the German Cup and the Bundesliga last year.

During this game, there were lots of wasted chances from both sides, though a 59th-minute goal from winger Kingsley Coman secured the victory for the Bavarians. That was a little disappointing for PSG, though this was their first-ever Champions League final. The game marked a new dawn for PSG at the top level in European football after almost a decade of lagging in their knockout round games.

Prior to the games, pundits were focusing on the polish star, Robert Lewandoski, as PSG's biggest menace. However, it was Coman who secured the win. The young French winger wasn't expected to play in Sunday's clash, though Coach Hansi Flick was confident that he'd deliver against his former club.

Hansi Flick's men feel they deserved the victory for their incredible performance throughout their campaign, though PSG can't regret the chances they got at Estadio da Luz. For instance, Kylian Mbappe should have known better than shooting straight to Manuel Neuer towards the stroke of half-time.

Earlier, the World Cup-winning forward had revealed his dedication towards helping PSG become the second team in France to win Europe’s greatest prize in football. However, PSG will have to wait for another chance to match Marseille, who took the 1993 inaugural Champions League trophy.

Flick’s team ended the season with 30 games unbeaten and 21 straight victories. As such, they deserved being crowned in a full stadium, though only a few hundred invited people were lucky enough to be allowed inside the cavernous Benfica’s stadium.

Sunday’s game was also one of the strangest finals ever pitted, considering that the two clubs have taken two different routes in becoming a football powerhouse in Europe. Bayern’s status as the most powerful and successful team in Germany has been long-standing, while PSG’s success accelerated after Qatari took over the team in 2011.

Though the mismatch in history is clear, the two teams are perfectly balanced on and off the pitch at the moment. That translated into an excellent match-up in a stadium where neither sides rarely experience lately.

Bayern almost opened a scoring surge in the first half, when Lewandoski intercepted an Alphonso Davies’ cross and attempted to record his 56th season goal. However, the shot hit the post. PSG also got a great chance to open the scoring through Kylian Mbappe, though his shot was very uncharacteristic. Fortunately, Coman saved the day for Bayern, making Flick (55 years) the fourth oldest coach to win the Champions League Trophy.