Bernard Morrison is a free agent says TFF committee

By Majuto Omary @Majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF)’s Legal, Ethics and Players’ Status Committee has declared that Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison is free agent due to contractual irregularities.

The Ghanaian midfielder filed a complaint against Yanga, challenging the decision of renewal of his contract with the Jangwani side.

Morrison signed a six-month contract with Yanga, which expired on July; however, the player is alleged to have signed a two-year extension which was supposed to keep him at the club until July in 2022.

The Ghanaian midfielder said he did not recognise the new contract announced by the team’s hierarchy despite the fact that club leadership refuted Morrison’s claims saying the player had a valid two-year contract with the club.

The committee’s chairman, Elias Mwanjala said that they have been satisfied that there were abnormalities including signature’s page and the date that the contract was signed by the two parties.

Apart from Mwanjala, other committee members included Msanifu Kondo, Saidi George, Zacharia Hans Poppe, Said Soud and Issa Batenga.

“Our task was to verify if Morrison has a valid contract with Yanga or not. There are different dates signed on the contract. The contract signed on March 20 and the original contract show that the date is July 17 this year.”

Also the signature page was cut and was not endorsed by the two parties. Our ruling has been based on the matter and not otherwise,” said Mwanjala.

Mwanjala said that Morrison will however have to appear before the TFF’s Disciplinary committee for signing contract with Simba while he had filed case against Yanga.