Coronation awaits Simba

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A glorious coronation to cherish for a lifetime awaits Simba after a successful campaign that saw them retain the Premier League title.

The Msimbazi Reds will be handed the 2018|19 Mainland Premier League trophy this afternoon at the Uhuru Stadium.

Before to the coronation, they will face relegation haunted Biashara United in what will be their penultimate match of the 2018/19 season.

Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola will be the guest of honour at what promises to be an exciting event, according to Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

The TPLB chief executive officer, Boniface Wambura, said yesterday that minister Lugola would hand over the trophy to Simba shortly after the match.

Simba fans will likely turn up at the Uhuru Stadium in large numbers with all kinds of paraphernalia, painting the city red and white, before making it to the venue to witness their team’s coronation for the 20th time.

The Msimbazi Street giants successfully retained the title with two games in hand after thumping Singida United 2-0 in Singida, on Tuesday.

They boast 91 points, which can’t be surpassed by any of the 19 teams competing in the top flight even if they win the remaining matches.

The league will reach its climax on May 28, and Simba will wind up their campaign against Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro.

Simba head coach, Patrick Aussems said yesterday that his team will be all out for a win in today’s encounter.

“Our target is to amass six points in our remaining two games. We will, therefore, be all out for a win,” the Belgian added confidently.

A win for Assems’s men will take their points tally to 94

Biashara, on the other hand, are placed 15th in the league table with 43 points from 36 matches.

The Mara-based team must beat Simba if they are revive their hopes of avoiding relegation when the league comes to an end on May 28.