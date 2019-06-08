Corsaletti: UK golf event has improved skills

The golfer is now ranked 60th in the Order of Merits standings after collecting 96 points from only two events.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club professional golfer Philippe Corsaletti has said the just-ended UK TP Tour event dubbed ‘Burnham Beeches’ has given him much exposure.

Corsaletti finished 32nd with 77 strokes in the event that saw an English professional golfer, Gary King, win the event with 66 strokes. King has been playing on the PGA Euro Pro Tour since 2009, winning twice in 2015.

King also earned a 2016 Challenge Tour card through a qualifying school tournament and won the fifth event of the season in May, the Montecchia Open.

Speaking with The Citizen, Corsaletti, who trained in Switzerland under famous trainer Jonathan Wallet, said the competition was very tough due to the fact that many prominent golfers featured.

Corsaletti said in the event he has improved his performance as he is now ranked 60th in the Order of Merits standings after collecting 96 points. The golfer has improved with 24 positions after just competing in two events.

Before the Burnham event, which earned him 40 points on May 16, Corsaletti scored 74 strokes to collect 56 points. South African James Mack led the standings with 454 points.