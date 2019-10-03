Dar Young Africans held by Police in a six-goal thriller

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Police Tanzania today continued to keep Young Africans waiting for their first win of the 2019-2020 Vodacom Premier League campaign in a thrilling contest that saw both sides share the spoils with 3-3 draw at Uhuru Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

It was a day to forget for Young Africans’ defensive line after they allowed Ditram Nchimbi to record the first hat-trick of the season.

Young Africans Mrisho Ngassa had drawn first blood through Mrisho Ngasa in the sixth minute after Police failed to deal with Juma Abdul’s cross.

Nchimbi who played for Azam FC in last season equalized for Police Tanzania in the 34th and later scored in the 56th and 58th respectively, with Inspector General of Police Simon Siro as one of the spectators.

Young Africans clawed back with two goals from Congolese striker David Molinga in the 64th and 68th minute through a signature freekick that beat the hapless Police Tanzania goalie as it headed for the top corner.

Molinga joined Young Africans from Renaissance du Congo.

The results mean Young Africans move to the 19th with one point replacing Biashara Mara United.

Simba is at the top of the league standings with 12 points from four outings, followed by Police Tanzania with nine points and Kagera Sugar in the third with nine points respectively.