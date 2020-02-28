Dates set for Dar es Salaam Youth Cup tournament

The edition featured teams namely Karume Youth Center, IST, Aga Khan, Capston Cristian, DIS, Gymkhana, Sunrise International School, Jakaya Kikwete Youth Park and Oysterbay Primary school.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. This year’s the Dar es Salaam Youth Cup has been scheduled to take place at the Gymkhana Grounds on May 30 and 31 in the city.

The competition will feature youth players who are under nine, 11 and 13 years of age in both girls and boys categories.

Speaking to The Citizen Fina Mango of One Plus Communication, said the registration exercise kicks off today and called on interested teams to pick registration forms at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Ground and Sinza’s Zizzou Fashions.

The first edition featured 24 teams from Dar es Salaam Region.

The edition featured teams namely Karume Youth Center, IST, Aga Khan, Capston Cristian, DIS, Gymkhana, Sunrise International School, Jakaya Kikwete Youth Park and Oysterbay Primary school.

Others were Golden Kids, BBV, No Escape, Magorofani Youth Academy, Magnet Football Club, Mbagara Youth Academy, Winners Academy, Tegeta United, and Matosa youth.

Advertisement

“The aim of the staging the event is to scout and develop young talented players in the country,” she said.

Mango said football is a potential game in the country and is a source of income for many players. She said they have witnessed so many young people across the world, who have succeeded in life because of soccer.