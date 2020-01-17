Mbwana Samatta in Birmingham to undergo Aston Villa medical

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s skipper and KRC Genk Striker Mbwana Samatta is set to undergo his Villa medical in Birmingham later today, it has been confirmed.

Earlier on there were conflicting reports that the player who became the first Tanzanian to play and score in the Uefa Champions league game was to undergo his medical in Paris after the two clubs agreed on a fee late on Thursday.

Mbwana left KRC Genk’s team training base in Dusseldorf, Germany on a 7:30Hrs flight to Birmingham where he is expected to complete the signing of his deal that will be subject to agreeing personal terms and acquiring a work permit.

Speaking on his son’s potential move to one of the biggest and most popular leagues in the world, Ally Pazi Mbwana said as a family they have always waited for this moment and it is like a dream come true.

“Mbwana called me this morning while at the airport and confirmed that he was on his way to Birmingham to finalise the formalities of his new deal which includes a medical,” said an elated Mzee Samatta .

Mbwana Samatta finished last season as the top scorer in Belgian top flight known as the Jupiler Pro League.

