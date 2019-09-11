Molinga on target as Yanga shine

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Congolese forward David Molinga struck twice to steer Young Africans to a 3-0 win over second-tier Toto Africa in a friendly match yesterday.

Toto Africa looked set to give the Jangwani Street giants a run for their money as they made a bright start at the Nyamagana Stadium.

But Molinga fired home the match-opener in the 37th minute with a tricky header off a Mrisho Ngasa pass to break the hosts’ resistance.

He came into the picture again in the 40th minute to take his goal tally for the season in all competitions to three.

Young Africans’ new signing Abdulaziz Makame hit a final pin on Toto Africa’s coffin two minutes into the second half with a close-range shot.

Last week, Molinga, one of Young Africans’ new signings, scored a goal in his team’s 1-1 draw against Pamba FC.

For Yanga, as Young Africans are popularly known, yesterday’s game was part of their preparations ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League clash against Zesco United of Zambia.

“Today’s friendly served as a beneficial warm-up for us ahead of our match against Zesco,” Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera said.

Zesco are expected in the country today for the second round, first leg tie to be held at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Yanga will miss the services of two key players in Saturday’s match against Zesco United.

The players – Issa Bigirimana and Paul Godfrey – did not travel with the team to Mwanza for residential camp.

Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera confirmed yesterday the two players were still nursing injuries they sustained recently. He did not give more details. For his part, the club’s vice chairman, Frederick Mwakalebela, said preparations for the match were on course.

In another development, Azam FC coach Ettiene Ndayiragije says they will treat Sunday’s match against Triangle FC of Zimbabwe as a final.