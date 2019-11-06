Mushi shines as ‘City Bulls’ silence Heat

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vijana launched their National Basketball League (NBL) campaign with a 71-62 thrashing of Kurasini Heat at the National Indoor Stadium yesterday.

It was the second defeat for Kurasini Heat in the league, which roared into life last weekend.

In their opening match, they succumbed to a 78-65 defeat at the hands of Rukwa Stars on Saturday at the same venue.

Vijana captain Stephen Mshana said they beat experienced Kurasini Heat with speed and avoided being physical with them in order to reserve energy for their next game.

The match started at a cracking pace with both teams pressing up front in turn to the delight of basketball fans, who were on their toes throughout the game.

City Bulls – as Vijana are popularly known – started slowly in the first quarter of the game in which their opponents took a 21-15 lead.

They took command of the game in the second quarter, which they won 24-14 before marching to a 15-11 lead in the third quarter.

Jonas Mushi led Vijana’s attacks throughout the match as the City Bulls pressed for points.

Mushi was accurate as ever whenever he aimed at Kurasini Heat.

He also led in three points brace by doing it four times while doing blocks two times.

He provided scoring pass to his teammates nine times, but he made three turn overs.

Kurasini Heat coach Zumba Mboya said many turn overs among his players contributed to their defeat.

“We took the ball to our opponents’ danger zone several times, but poor finishing cost us,” he observed.

Vijana scored their points through Mushi, who netted 28 while teammate Isaya Aswile had 18. Kurasini’s Yassin Chona posted 15 points.

, Gerald Baru added 14 points while Deogratus Alfred had 12.

The fourth quarter saw Vijana coming up with a bigger force and improved tactics. But this could not stop Vijana from winning the match.

In the day’s other game played at the same venue, Korogwe cruised to a 59-56 win over Chui.

On Monday night, ABC silenced hard-fighting Oilers 68-59 in an exciting match.