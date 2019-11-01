Mwakinyo admits facing uphill task

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The country’s reigning professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo, has said he is facing an uphill task to win over The Philippines’ boxer, Arnel Tinampay, at the end of this month.

The two professional boxers will fight on November 29 at the Uhuru Stadium in the welterweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Tinampay has lost 24 fights out of 51 he has fought in his professional boxing career. The Philippines boxer is yet to lose on knockout in the game. The boxer is also ranked 202 out of 1,882 in the world while Mwakinyo is at 19th respectively.

The Tanzania professional boxer has so far won 15 fights, 11 on knockouts and one draw. However, Mwakinyo said despite the fact that he has the best record comparing with Tinampay, the game has very strange results.

“Tinampay is a strong boxer with a lot of experience. He is a sparring partner with Manny Pacquiao, who is one of the world’s famous boxers. “For me, it is a do-or die fight, despite the fact that I will be fighting in an international bout on the home soil for the first time in history,” said Mwakinyo.

He explained that he is currently training in Tanga Region with his trainer. “I am now training secretly as I don’t want to be exposed like in the past. This is because, I am going to face a tough challenger,” he said.

Mwakinyo said that he wants to maintain his status in the game and called on all professional boxing stakeholders to support him. “If you are a professional boxing stakeholder, please do not let me down, give me your maximum support. I am a Tanzanian and I will be fighting for Tanzania,” he said.

The bout promoter, Jay Msangi, said preparations for the bout are on course and that they expect to have four undercards during the day.

Msangi added that the bout would be televised live by Azam Television after signing a contract with the media firm.