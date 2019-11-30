Orkeeswa sweep the board in sports gala

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Orkeeswa Secondary School of Arusha Region has swept the board in special competitions dubbed the Sports Weekend event held recently in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

The school collected 14 trophies to beat other 11 schools from different regions in Mainland Tanzania namely, Hopac, Dar es Salaam International School, Universal World College Arusha, Universal World College (UWC) Moshi and Feza.

The other schools are, St Constantine, Arusha Meru, Rafiki, Academic International School, Isamilo and International School of Zanzibar.

The Monduli based school emerged atop in U-19 boys’ basketball, U-19 girls’ basketball, U-15 netball, U-19 boys’ football, U-15 girls’ basketball amongst other games that they won the second or third positions.

The school also shone in football, volleyball, rugby, Frisbee, tennis, and swimming competitions which attracted over 900 students.

UWC Moshi emerged victorious in swimming, netball and Frisbee. Isamilo became the winner in the touch rugby while Rafiki Foundation emerged the champions in court tennis and UWC Arusha were the most consistent in volleyball.

Soccer was a mixed bag with St Constantine’s, Rafiki, Hopac and Orkeeswa all taking a first place trophy. Their fitness and enthusiasm was unbeatable.

Speaking with The Citizen, Orkeeswa Secondary School Development and Marketing Manager Tunu Makamula said their students deserved compliments for shining in the competitions.