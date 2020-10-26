Simba left clueless as Azam's unbeaten run hits a brick wall

Simba lost a second successive game by 1-0 margin to Ruvu Shooting at the Uhuru Stadium, Azam FC on the hand lost their unbeaten run after they were defeated by Mtibwa Sugar by a similar margin at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro in tough and thrilling encounters.

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam.The Vodacom Premier League on Monday delivered shocking results after defending champions Simba and runaway league leaders, Azam FC were handed defeats.

Simba lost a second successive game by 1-0 margin to Ruvu Shooting at the Uhuru Stadium, Azam FC on the hand lost their unbeaten run after they were defeated by Mtibwa Sugar by a similar margin at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro in tough and thrilling encounters.

This was the first time that Azam FC dropped points having won all the past encounter and failed to score after scoreing in all the seven games the Chamanzi side has played.

Ruvu Shooting goal was scored by Fully Zulu Maganga in the 35th minute after a defensive mix up between Joash Onyango and Serge Pascal Wawa allowed Maganga to score from close range while Jafari Kibaya’s long range shot was enough beat Azam FC custodian David Kisu in 63rd minute.

However, the results for the two big guns team did not change their position in the league standing whereby Azam FC still at the top with 21 points from eight matches and Simba remain in the fourth position with 13 points from seven matches.

Young Africans (Yanga) on the other hand is placed second with 19 points from seven matches and can leapfrog Azam FC to the top of the log with a win against Biashara Mara United on Saturday at the Karume Stadium in Musoma.

Azam FC assistant coach Vivier Bahati admitted the encounter was very tough and had room to equalize and win the encounter if their strikers utilize all clear scoring chances especially in the last minutes of the game.

At Uhuru Stadium, Simba’s captain John Bocco failed to convert penalty in the 75th following foul play made by Ruvu Shooting defender, Bocco’s penalty hit cross bar.

The match also saw referee Abdallah Mwinyimkuu give matching orders to Ruvu Shooting Shaaban Msala for indiscipline.