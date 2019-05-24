Stars eye Ghana, Cameroon friendlies

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national team, Taifa Stars, manager Danny Msangi, has disclosed that they want to hone their skills against Cameroon or Ghana in Cairo before the kick off of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon),which will be held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

The team will go into a residential camp on June 1 in Dar es Salaam before departing for Cairo on June 5, Msangi said.

“We have to play at least two international friendly matches before we start our campaign in Africa’s prestigious competition. Most of the players are finally free from their clubs assignments, so we hope that they will all link up in Dar es Salaam at the end of this month,” said Msangi. According to Msangi, Taifa Stars technical bench has already called up a 39-player provisional squad, but only 23 of them will sail through to the 2019 Afcon finals.

Stars head coach Emmanuel Amunike said: “We have secured only one international friendly match. We will play against Egypt on June 13 at the Borg al Arab Stadium,” he said.

Stars are in Group C alongside neighbours Kenya, Senegal and Algeria. They will launch their Afcon campaign against Senegal on June 23 before facing Kenya’s Harambee Stars four days later. They will wind up their group stage campaign on July 1 against Algeria.

The Nigerian coach said their target is to perform well in the competition, which will see 23 nations competing for the coveted title.

Tanzania’s last qualification for the Afcon finals was in 1980 in Lagos, Nigeria.