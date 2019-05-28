Stars sweat on duo’s fitness for Afcon

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, head coach, Emmanuel Amunike, faces an anxious wait over the fitness of two defenders ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Shomari Kapombe and Gadiel Michael may miss the Afcon finals scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt as they have not trained for a long time due to ankle injuries.

Kapombe, one of the best defenders in the country, has not featured for Simba in the Mainland Premier League since last year.

Young Africans’ Gadiel, on the other hand, was forced off during their match against Azam FC held at the Uhuru Stadium, last month.

Taifa Stars manager Danny Msangi said yesterday that the two players have recovered fully and that they might be dropped from the squad.

Taifa Stars, who are expected to report at camp on June 1, will leave for Cairo, Egypt on June 5 for the Nations Cup.

Amunike recently unveiled a 39-member provisional squad for the Afcon.

His final squad will comprise 23 players, according to Msangi.

While in Cairo, Smunike’s men will face hosts Egypt in a friendly match on June 13 at the Borg al Arab Stadium.

Stars are in Group C alongside neighbors Kenya, Senegal and Algeria.

They will launch their Afcon campaign against Senegal on June 23 before facing Kenya’s Harambee Stars four days later.