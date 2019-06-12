TFF unveils new Taifa Stars’ kit for the Afcon campaign

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. With the clock ticking down to the kick off of the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, there is some good news coming from the Taifa Stars Camp.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda has today launched the new national soccer team jerseys to be used in both home and away matches.

Speaking during the launching ceremony held at the Serena Hotel he called upon soccer fans in the country to rally behind the team by buying the new kit as the team takes on Egypt today in an international friendly.

Makonda said that Taifa Stars is representing the nation in the competition for only the second time in a period of 39 years.

“We must support the team while in the competition. It is our team and all Tanzanians must support it. I call all soccer fans in Dar es Salaam Region as well as the rest of the country to support the team,” said Makonda.