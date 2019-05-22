TGU sets new dates for the Lugalo Open 2019

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Lugalo Golf Open 2019 Championship will now take place early next month at the TPDF golf course.

The 36-hole event was initially scheduled for last week, but it was called off due to heavy rains.

It was postponed at an eleventh hour because, after heavy rains, the Lugalo course was waterlogged and deemed unplayable by organisers.

The two-day tournament, which tees off on June 1, will bring together top amateur golfers from around the country.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman, Christ Martin, said yesterday that golfers from six regions have so far confirmed their participation in the event.

He named clubs that will field golfers in the championship as Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Lugalo, Kagera’s Misenyi and Arusha Gymkhana.

Others are Morogoro Gymkhana Club, Kili Golf Club, Mufindi Golf Club, Moshi Gymkhana Club, TPC Moshi, Kilombero and TPC.

Sponsored by Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), the event will see golfers competing in division A, B and C.

Talented and promising young golfers will battle it out for top honours in the junior category, according to the organisers.

Defending champion is Godfrey Gwacha from Lugalo Club is among golfers tipped to sparkle at the tournament.

Gwacha won the 2018 Lugalo Open after grossing 149 (76, 73).