TZ swimmer trains in UK for world tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia. com

Dar es Salaam.Prominent Tanzania swimmer Collins Saliboko is now honing his skills in England ahead of the World Swimming Championships scheduled to take place in Gwangju, South Korea from July 12 to 28.

Collins is among four swimmers who will represent the county in the top swimming event in the world.

The other swimmers are Hilal Hemed Hilal who is now training in Dubai’s Hamilton Aquatics while female swimmers, Sylvia Caloiaro and Shivani Bhatt are training in the country under national swimming team coach, Alex Mwaipasi.

Saliboko said he is now under famous swimming coach in England, Sue Purchase and his focus is on stroke improvements.

Mwaipasi said due to the studies, they have informed his school trainers to prepare training program for him ahead of the event.

“It is difficult for him to train in Tanzania because of studies, we have informed his school swimming coach, Purchase who scouted him in Tanzania. Collins now uses modern facilities, in UK, ” said Mwaipasi. He said the female swimmers would start intensive training session after the Holy Month of Ramadhan. “It is difficult to conduct intensive training in this month as most of the swimmers are fasting,” he said.

He said they are facing an uphill task in the championships dubbed as 2020 Tokyo’s Olympic Games qualifiers.