Taifa Stars coach rings changes for Chan qualifier against Sudan

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, caretaker coach, Etienne Ndayiragije, has left out a number of regular players from his squad for the Champions of African Nations (Chan) qualifier against Sudan.

Simba goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya is among those who were left out when the Burundian unveiled his 23-member squad for the first round, first leg match slated for Sunday at the National Stadium.

The two teams will face off again in a return leg qualifier on October 18 in Khartoum, Sudan.

Kakolanya, who joined Simba a few months ago from Young Africans, has been replaced by Kagera Sugar’s Said Kipao.

The other new faces in the team are midfielder Mzamiru Yassin, striker MirajiAthuman both from Simba; Young Africans midfielder Abdulaziz Makame and Coastal Union defender Bakari Nondo.

Young Africans midfielder Faisal Salum and Azam FC’s Mudathir Yahya have been recalled for the match.

Salum was among notable absentees when Ndayiragije named his squad for the preliminary round qualifiers against Kenya.

Squad.

Goalkeeper: Juma Kaseja, Metacha Mnata, and Saidi Kipao.

Defenders: Haruna Shamte, Gadiel Michael, Mohammed Hussein, Boniface Maganga, Kelvin Yondani, Idd Mobby and Erasto Nyoni

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Baraka Majogoro, AbubakarSalum, Frank Domayo, AbdulaziziMakame, Hassan Dilunga, Feisal Salum, MudhatjirYahya, MzamiruYasin, and Mohammed Banka.