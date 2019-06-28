Taliss-IST to field 16 swimmers in Swimathon event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The defending champions of the National Swimming Championships, Taliss- IST, will be represented by 16 swimmers in a Swimathon event scheduled to take place at Upanga’s Shaaban Robert Secondary School swimming pool on June 28, 2019.

The event has been organised purposely to raise funds for supporting youth and senior national swimming teams ahead of major international competitions.

Taliss-IST team manager Hadija Shebe named the club swimmers who will compete in the event as Mohameduwais Abullatif, Lara Steenkamp Aravind Raghavendran, Fallih Ahmed, Ahmed Rashid, Adam Tapya, Augustino Lucas and Hussein Ebrahim.

Also on the list are Shivani Bhatt, Sylivia Caloiaro, Nawal Shebe, Amylia Chali, Laila Rashid, Doreen Ahmed, and Zahabiya Ebrahim. The swimmers will be under Coach Alex Mwaipasi.

Shebe said the swimmers will compete in 1.5kilometer relay, 400m and 200m respectively.

The event is expected to feature more than 250 swimmers from various clubs in the city.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary General Inviolata Itatiro said the event has been scheduled to start from 10 am and swimmers of the different ages will compete.

Itatiro said there will be different swimming distances of up to 10 kilometers whereby a swimmer can cover it in a specific time duration.

“There is a short distance swimming length whereby even children can swim. It is an open even and swimmers can be registered while at the poolside. Our aim is to raise at least Sh35 million from the tournament, which will help them facilitate preparations of the teams ahead of the 2019 World Swimming Championship and Junior World Championship,” said Itatiro.

The World Swimming Championship will be held in Gwangju, South Korea, from July 12 and run through July 28 while the Junior World Championship will start on August 20 in Budapest, Hungary.

Tanzania will field four swimmers in the world championship. Two of them are men and the rest are women.

The swimmers are Hilal Hemed and Collins Saliboko, who will battle it out in men’s events while Sylvia Caloiaro and Shivani Bhatt will compete to land accolades in the women’s series, according to Itatiro.

The team will be accompanied by coach Alexander Mwaipasi and two officials – TSA chairperson Imani Alimanya and vice-chairperson Asmah Hilal. Itatiro said Alimanya and Hilal would also attend Fina’S Congress.

The officials will travel to South Korea under the auspices of Fina. The TSA appealed to firms and individuals for support, saying they need support to facilitate the swimmers’ preparations and participation in the championship. On the Junior World Championship, Itatiro said the country would have seven youngsters in the week-long event.

The TSA official named the swimmers as Dennis Mhini, Delvin Barick, Christopher Fitzpatrick, Christian Shirima, and Isam Sepetu, who will compete in the boys’ category.