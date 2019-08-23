Tanzania’s KMC crash out of CAF Confederation Cup

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmeadia.com

Dar es Salaam. KMC’s hopes of cruising into the first round of Africa Confederation Cup went up into thin smoke after losing to 2-1 to AS Kigali of Rwanda.

KMC needed a clear win in the preliminary round, return leg tie at the National Stadium to qualify to the next round of the second-tier continental club championship.

In the first leg tie in Kigali, a fortnight ago, KMC forced their hosts to a barren draw.

Owned by Kinondoni Municipal Council, KMC are the first local outfit to crash out of the Caf-organised competitions this year.

On Saturday Dar es Salaam Young Africans face Botswana’s Township Rollers in Gaborone after they were held in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago.