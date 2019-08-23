Tanzania’s KMC crash out of CAF Confederation Cup
Friday August 23 2019
Dar es Salaam. KMC’s hopes of cruising into the first round of Africa Confederation Cup went up into thin smoke after losing to 2-1 to AS Kigali of Rwanda.
KMC needed a clear win in the preliminary round, return leg tie at the National Stadium to qualify to the next round of the second-tier continental club championship.
In the first leg tie in Kigali, a fortnight ago, KMC forced their hosts to a barren draw.
Owned by Kinondoni Municipal Council, KMC are the first local outfit to crash out of the Caf-organised competitions this year.
On Saturday Dar es Salaam Young Africans face Botswana’s Township Rollers in Gaborone after they were held in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago.
The Jangwani outfit require a win to sail through to the next round.