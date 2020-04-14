Three Tanzania pro boxers making waves in the world

Dar es Salaam. The super welterweight boxing division has grown more competitive, with fresh hands joining in.

Two more Tanzanian professional boxers have joined the list of pugilists who are ranked high in the world.

According to the latest rankings released yesterday by Boxrec – a website dedicated to holding records of professional boxers – the boxers are Twaha Rubaha (pictured) and Meshack Mwankemwa.

This brings to three the number of local boxers in the world’s top 200 in that division (super welterweight).

Also on the list is the country’s boxing sensation Hassan Mwakinyo, who is ranked 78th with 6.545 points.

Rubaha, popularly known as Kiduku, is ranked 109 in the world after collecting 4.184 points.

Advertisement

The rankings indicate that Mwankemwa is placed 193rd with 1.938 points.

Mwankemwa and Kiduku, the Morogoro-based boxers, are among 1,773 super welterweight pugilists in the rankings.

In Africa, Kiduku is ranked seventh, one position adrift of Mwakinyo, while Mwamkemwa is placed 10th.

The ranking further show that DR Congo’s Emmany Kalombo is at the pilot’s seat in Africa after amassing 16.16 points.

Kalombo – the South Africa-based boxer – is ranked 36th in the world.

Nigerian boxer Wale Omotoso is placed second in Africa and 37th in the world with 15.97 points.

Omotoso plies his trade in Los Angeles, United States.

Boyd Allen of South Africa is placed third in Africa and 73rd in the world with 7.141 points.

Brandon Thysse, another South African boxer in the rankings, sits fourth in Africa with 6.861 points.

The boxer is ranked 75th in the world while Morocco’s Mohammed Rabii is fifth after collecting 6.857 points.

The boxer is ranked 76th in the world, while Mwakinyo sits sixth in Africa and 78th in the world with 6.545 points.

Nigerian Oluwafemi Oyeleye sits eighth in Africa and 176th in the world after collecting 2.253 points.

Congolese Sumbu Nsasi is placed ninth in Africa and 183th in the world with 2.078 points.

When reached for comment of the latest rankings yesterday, Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC) secretary general, Yahya Poli, showered praise on Mwankemwa and Kiduku for making it into the top 200 in the world.