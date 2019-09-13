Tigo Fiesta 2019 edition launched, venues reduced to Seven

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. It is a party trail that has tales of all sorts and after a long wait organizers and sponsors of the Tigo Fiesta have announced that the 18th edition of the extravaganza will cover Seven Regions.

Last year the festival covered over 15 regions across Tanzania, organizers owe this slashing of venues to time constraints and conditions beyond their reach.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam, at the launch, the chairman of the organising committee Sabastian Maganga said this year’s Tigo Fiesta is set to kick off on September 28 in Mwanza at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

The extravaganza will then set off to Muleba Kagera, Sumbawanga Dodoma, Tanga, Arusha with the climax set for November 16 in Dar es Salaam.

Maganga said Clouds Media alongside Primetime Promotions together with the show’s sponsors Tigo will this time round give show goers a season to remember

This year’s tour which runs under the theme Saizi Yako, will also feature other fringe activities including the Kipepeo which will be held in different schools in the regions where the festival will go.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors Woinde Shisael said they are expecting revelers to to have a fun filled experience wherever the festival will go given the level of entertainment.

"Through the Tigo Fiesta platform we shall be able to interact with our customers and some shall win fabulous prizes.”