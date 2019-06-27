Ultimate showdown

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Cairo. Fireworks could be in store when Tanzania’s national soccer team, Taifa Stars, face Kenya’s Harambee Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match in Egypt tonight.

The clash, which kicks off at 11pm at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, has huge significance for both Taifa Stars and Harambee Stars.

Ordinarily, it would be a matter of going through the motions - given that Senegal and Algeria are expected to take the top two positions in Group C and, therefore, secure automatic qualification for the round of 16 teams.

But with four of the six third-placed teams also advancing after the tournament was expanded from 16 to 24 teams, Taifa and Harambee Stars have it cut out for them.

Taifa Stars seemed not a well-organised outfit when they lost 2-0 to star-studded Teranga Lions of Senegal, who were without star Sadio Mane in their first match last Sunday.

Harambee Stars have a far better record than Taifa Stars. having won three times in their last four games in assorted competitions.

In 2010, Taifa Stars lost 1-0 to the Kenyans in an international friendly match. Three years later, Harambee Stars squeezed a 1-0 win over Taifa Stars in the Cecafa Senior Challenge match.

The two teams battled it out to a one-all draw in a friendly match in 2018. A year later, Stars went down 1-0 to Kenya in the Cecafa Challenge Cup in Nairobi.

But Taifa coach Amunike said yesterday that history will count for nothing in today’s clash.

He said he had addressed the weaknesses he noted during their first match against Senegal, and challenged his men to make the game against Kenya count.

Team captain Mbwana Samatta had similar views, stressing that they know they must beat their East African neighbours if they are to avoid early elimination from the Afcon tourney.

“They (Kenya) are not like Senegal or Algeria; so, maybe it is the game we can do something about,” said Samatta.

He added: “It is not going to be an easy game, but we have to play our hearts out and win - and then see what we can do in our last game.”

Taifa Stars will face Algeria in their last group game at the same venue (30 June Stadium) on July 1.

They are making their second-ever appearance in the competition in nearly four decades, and hope to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

For Harambee Stars, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is among the players they bank on for goals in today’s game.

Wanyama said yesterday that they will be all out for a win in the eagerly-awaited clash.

Harambee Stars kicked off their Afcon campaign on a losing note as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Algeria in Cairo last Sunday.

“Our next match against Tanzania is very important, and we need to win it. We will do everything humanly possible to win,” he said.

“I know it will not be easy, as the Tanzanians are also in need of a win, but we will strive to do our best,” he added.