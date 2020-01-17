By Eliya Solomon

Dar es Salaam. With Mbwana Samatta’s move to Aston Villa now eminent, Tanzania Premier league players have spoken out on the Taifa Stars’ move to the English Premier League. And in unison they all wish him well as he attains another first for Tanzania’s football history.

Winger Simon Msuva who turns out for Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida says with Samatta moving to the EPL he will be an inspiration for both current and future players from Tanzania to seek opportunities in bigger leagues.

“We have grown watching the EPL and then we could only hope, but now it is almost a reality. Playing in the EPL is not an easy task because it is probably the best league in the world that collects the best footballers from across the world. I believe it is just the beginning for Tanzanian players,” said Simon Msuva.

Msuva was recently associated with a move to Portuguese side Benfica added that he see Samatta’s star shining given his work ethics

Eliuter Mpepo who plies his trade with CD Costa Do Sol of Mozambique says “ God never lets down one with dedication and after long the doors have opened for Samatta, Congratulations,” says Mpepo.

Adi Yussuf who is on loan to Boreham Wood from Blackpool a second division side in England that this further reiterates the No Failure tag that Samatta has been promoting.

“I am really excited that he is coming to England. I am sure he will enjoy life here and the competition too. I once joked with him saying it was time to come to England,” said Adi Yusuf.

TFF’s technical director Ammy Ninje who is currently in England also weighed in, saying Samattta has the quality to compete at the very highest level in England.