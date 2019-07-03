The Citizen News Sports Who’s saying what as Taifa Stars falter Wednesday July 3 2019 Algeria’s forward Riyad Mahrez vies for the ball with Taifa Stars goalkeeper Metacha Mnata during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group C match between Tanzania at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday. Algeria won 3-0. PHOTO | AFP Advertisement By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, captain, Mbwana Samatta, has conceded they were not good enough to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.Drawn in a tough group alongside the 1990 champions Algeria, Senegal and neighbours Kenya, Taifa Stars’ first finals appearance since 1980 saw them exit without a point from three matches.“Our best is not good enough. I think we still have a long way to go. It’s not good enough at all for this level,” Samatta said.Taifa Stars’ campaign in the Afcon ended with a 3-0 defeat to Algeria’s Desert Foxes at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday night.Algeria made 11 changes to the team that beat Senegal last week and still silenced the Tanzanian boys to top Group C with nine points. Samatta, who was a key figure for the Stars, said they tried their best in Monday’s match despite losing to bow out of the competition.“It could be something historic for us to get to the last 16 and that was our aim. We have to improve our quality levels,” added. Also Read Stars shift focus to Chan Uganda Cranes players maintain strike over unpaid allowances Renard’s Morocco sink Ivory Coast again at Cup of Nations Taifa Stars contained Algeria for 35 minutes before conceding three goals by half-time with Islam Slimani opening the scoring before Adam Ounas added two.For his part, football analyst Ali Mayay said Emmanuel Amunike’s men lost to more tactical sides at the Afcon.“When you are playing a good team like Algeria or Senegal and you lose some concentration even for a few seconds, you get punished and that’s what happened to our team in Egypt,” he said.“It’s no doubt they (Group C rivals) were the better teams and our team did not trouble them at all,” the former Young Africans player noted. Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amunike had similar views, adding that his men failed to contain their well-drilled and vastly experienced opponents.“On Monday, I think there was a stage where we made Algeria look very, very average, and then there was a stage where they made us look like schoolboys,” he said.“How do you get those two contrasting things in one game? As far as I’m concerned, it’s just immaturity from our side,” he said.Tanzania snatched a place at the 2019 finals thanks to a three-goal thumping of already-qualified Uganda and the failure of Lesotho to win in Cape Verde. Advertisement In the headlines Putin meets pope, 'welcoming' populist government during Italy trip Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a lightning visit to Rome on Thursday, including talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal