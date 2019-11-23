Yanga labour to win as Kagera go top

By Thobias Sebastian @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Rejuvenated Young Africans laboured to beat JKT Tanzania 3-2 in a thrilling Mainland Premier League match yesterday.

The hard-earned win means Young Africans – popularly known as Yanga – now sit 14th in the league with 13 from six matches.

“It’s a result of hard work. We have been working hard for results to come so I am very happy,” Yanga caretaker coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said after the match.

“I give credit to the players, they are trying to work hard and they have been listening to my instructions,” he added.

Yanga went one up in the 11th minute through winger Patrick Sibomana off a pass from Deus Kaseke at the Uhuru Stadium.

Celebrations that greeted the goal had hardly died down when Adam Adam equalised for JKT Tanzania in the 13th.

Juma Balinya made it 2-1for Yanga in 21st minute with a close range shot after he was set up by Kaseke.

In the 34th minute, Yanga’s David Molinga beat the army team’s goalkeeper with a superb free-kick, his third goal this season.

Still fighting, JKT pulled one back in the 44th minute when Danny Lyanga beat an off-side trap by the hosts’ defenders to unleash a show that gave Yanga goalkeeper no chance.

Following the defeat, JKT Tanzania are now placed seventh with 15 points from 11 outings.

In Kagera, in-form Kagera Sugar capitalised on a home ground advantage to beat Lipuli FC of Iringa 2-1 at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Following the victory, Kagera Sugar have moved one step up the ladder in the top flight.

They now sit at the pilot’s seat of the 20-team league with 23 points, one ahead of defending champions Simba, who were not in action yesterday.

But the top spot may change hands again today when the Msimbazi Reds take on Ruvu Shooting at the Uhuru Stadium.

Kagera Sugar have so far played 11 games against Simba’s 10.

In Lindi, hosts Namungo succumbed to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Tanga’s Coastal Union at the Majaliwa Stadium.

It was the first home defeat for Namungo, whi are making their first appearance in the league.

Alliance FC fans also had nothing to cheer about yesterday as their team lost 2-1 to KMC of Dar es Salaam in an exciting match at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

Police Tanzania inflicted a 2-0 defeat on hosts Ndanda FC at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.